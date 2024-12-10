Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

GTLS opened at $190.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $196.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The trade was a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,712 shares of company stock worth $431,982. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

