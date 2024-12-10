Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.15% of New Fortress Energy worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 344.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 409.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. The trade was a 19.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.