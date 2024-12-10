Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.99. 3,530,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,666,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

