Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.97% of Enstar Group worth $96,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGR stock opened at $325.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $262.54 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

