Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.51. 707,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,312,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 91,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

