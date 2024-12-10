EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

