EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,355 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBY opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.