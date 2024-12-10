Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6,847.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $968.98 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $840.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

