Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 244,571.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1,279.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

