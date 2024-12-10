Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Rena Nigam Purchases 640 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Rena Nigam bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,692.50. The trade was a 52.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,886. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

