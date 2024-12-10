Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM) Director Carlo Livolsi Acquires 2,906,000 Shares of Stock

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Livolsi acquired 2,906,000 shares of Euro Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$145,300.00.

TSE ESM opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. Euro Sun Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.08.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

