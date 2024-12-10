EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $209,136.40 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $209,136.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,246,624 shares in the company, valued at $26,779,758.08. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $89,907.30.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 130,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

