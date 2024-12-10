EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $209,136.40 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $209,136.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,246,624 shares in the company, valued at $26,779,758.08. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $89,907.30.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 130,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.12.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

