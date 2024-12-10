Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.20 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 64,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.19.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

