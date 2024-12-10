Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after acquiring an additional 679,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,445,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,190,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 899,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,718,000 after buying an additional 504,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after buying an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 761,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,563,000 after buying an additional 368,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

MMC stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.28 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average of $220.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

