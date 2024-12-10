Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,554,000. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 767,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,604,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $420.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.83 and a 200-day moving average of $379.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $423.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

