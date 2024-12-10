Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $383.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.38. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.52 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

