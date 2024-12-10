Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after buying an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

