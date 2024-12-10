Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

NYSE:RACE opened at $448.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $330.15 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

