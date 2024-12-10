Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

