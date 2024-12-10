Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

