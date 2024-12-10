Financial Analysis: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) versus Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hilton Grand Vacations 1 2 4 0 2.43

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 2.01% 16.44% 3.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $3.10 billion 1.33 $149.62 million N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations $3.98 billion 1.02 $313.00 million $0.88 46.85

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau.

Volatility and Risk

Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Wynn Macau on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

