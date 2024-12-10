First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $686.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $158.15 and a 1-year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

