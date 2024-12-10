First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

