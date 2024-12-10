First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,098 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,223,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,505,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

