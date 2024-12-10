First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,553,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $369,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 531,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 79,515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.