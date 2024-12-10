First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $17.78 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,000. Vistra makes up 5.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1,332.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 59.4% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

