First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 63,400 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for about 2.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Triumph Financial worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

