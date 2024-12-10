First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 426,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 314,157 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

