FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.61) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 10.01 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 164.11 ($2.09). 1,293,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.32. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 128.60 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £986.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8,205.65, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($39,005.74). 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.