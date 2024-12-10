Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.
Flagstar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 330,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Flagstar Financial has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Flagstar Financial
