Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 330,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Flagstar Financial has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

