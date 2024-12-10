Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Forward Industries stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
Forward Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.