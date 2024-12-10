Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

