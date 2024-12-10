Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Ross Stores by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 917.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $397,747,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

