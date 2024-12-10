Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $256.25 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.3% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $256,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

