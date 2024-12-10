Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $35.20 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.4% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.69% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $35,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $2,666,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.1% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 688,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 7.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

