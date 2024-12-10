Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Makes New $9.61 Million Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after buying an additional 1,837,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,745 shares of company stock valued at $349,267. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

