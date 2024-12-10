FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 346.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $297.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.12 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

