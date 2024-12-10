FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

