FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 434.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.30.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.64.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

