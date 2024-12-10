FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. CWM LLC raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 24.7% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

