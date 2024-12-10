Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 765 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.