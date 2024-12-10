G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,869,051.30. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

