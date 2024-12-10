Geller Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 241.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

