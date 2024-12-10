Geller Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 452.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 168,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

