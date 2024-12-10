Geller Advisors LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,882 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

