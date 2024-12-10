General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.16 and last traded at $171.99. 1,162,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,105,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in General Electric by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

