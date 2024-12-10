General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.