Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,803,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,079,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,508,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 729.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,932 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

