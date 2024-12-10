Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 453,773 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,375,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,773 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,043,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 551,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,536,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.28.

MA opened at $522.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.42 and a 200 day moving average of $479.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $411.60 and a 12 month high of $535.77. The firm has a market cap of $479.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

