Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Billion Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,332,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $513.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.41 and a 200 day moving average of $489.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.