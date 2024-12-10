Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,492,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

